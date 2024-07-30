SVB Wealth LLC Has $339,000 Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

UMC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. 2,161,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,613,551. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Microelectronics

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.