SVB Wealth LLC Has $347,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $32.24 on Tuesday, reaching $1,268.36. 54,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,161. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,295.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,225.48.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

