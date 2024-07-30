SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Illumina by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,412 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Illumina Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ILMN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.39. 215,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average is $123.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina



Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

