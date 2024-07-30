SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,921,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,385,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 246,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,743,000 after purchasing an additional 235,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 221,983 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $225.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,748. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.03.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

