SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 397,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,998,000 after purchasing an additional 88,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Entergy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 327,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,662,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,963,000 after buying an additional 505,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.42.

Entergy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,629. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

