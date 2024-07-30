SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.98. The stock had a trading volume of 428,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,340. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.56. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $235.80. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus cut their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.89.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

