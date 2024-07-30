SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,681. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

