SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $800.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,515. The company has a market capitalization of $164.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $744.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $752.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

