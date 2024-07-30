SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,944. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

