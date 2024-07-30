SVB Wealth LLC Sells 183 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hilton Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.25. The company had a trading volume of 158,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.
