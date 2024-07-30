SVB Wealth LLC Sells 192 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $37,686,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after buying an additional 1,316,133 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of FMC by 64.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 373,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,991. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

