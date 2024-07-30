SVB Wealth LLC Sells 455 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $557.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,048. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $570.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.