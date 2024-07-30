Sweeney & Michel LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 479,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 472,328 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,518,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,214 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 92,874 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,010. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

