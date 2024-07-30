Sweeney & Michel LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.6% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 140,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,434. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $84.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

