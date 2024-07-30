Sweeney & Michel LLC Acquires Shares of 511 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,297. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.84. The company has a market cap of $451.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

