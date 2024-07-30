Sweeney & Michel LLC Acquires Shares of 5,202 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 539,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 45,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. 1,736,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

