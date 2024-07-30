Sweeney & Michel LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

