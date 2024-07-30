Sweeney & Michel LLC Purchases Shares of 17,220 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

CMCSA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.81. 25,221,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,572,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

