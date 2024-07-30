Sweeney & Michel LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $86.77. 1,048,063 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.35.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

