Sweeney & Michel LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.70. 6,031,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $187.71. The company has a market cap of $329.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

