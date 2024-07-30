Sweeney & Michel LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.08.

MetLife Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MET traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,364. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

