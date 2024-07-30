Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. 4,313,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,199. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,107 shares of company stock worth $6,030,707 in the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Symbotic by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 1,826.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 342,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $12,219,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

