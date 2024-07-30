Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Symbotic updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock traded down $7.43 on Tuesday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,313,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,199. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,707 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

