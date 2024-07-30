Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Down 1.4%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.31 and last traded at $86.62. Approximately 22,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 281,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.04.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Synaptics by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 64,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

