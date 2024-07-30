Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.91. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.52 million. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock remained flat at $10.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Further Reading

