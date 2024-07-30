Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNDX stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. 332,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,898. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

