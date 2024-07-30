T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.07.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $175.36. 4,823,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.58 and its 200 day moving average is $167.59. The stock has a market cap of $205.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $185.42.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,389,128 shares of company stock valued at $746,536,027. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

