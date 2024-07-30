T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

TTOO stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.