Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.
Institutional Trading of Target
Target Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Target stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.37. The stock had a trading volume of 290,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
