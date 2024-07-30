TD Cowen Raises Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target to $100.00

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VLTO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

VLTO traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $106.06. 354,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Veralto by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after buying an additional 553,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after buying an additional 200,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

