Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Announces Earnings Results

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 117,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,292. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0617 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.