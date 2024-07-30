Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Stock Position Raised by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 120.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,482 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:TS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

