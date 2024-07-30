Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.150-7.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Terex also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.15-7.45 EPS.

Terex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. Terex has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

