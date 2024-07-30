TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold”

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.24.

TFII opened at $150.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92. TFI International has a 52-week low of $104.91 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 793.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,094 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $10,118,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

