The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.66

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 46438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $8,368,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,113,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,105,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,468,847 shares of company stock valued at $51,024,340. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $7,631,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 777,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,410,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.