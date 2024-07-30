The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 117.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,874,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,956 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 11.3% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $114,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 879,375 shares of company stock valued at $571,502,245. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. 13,245,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,893,741. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $291.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.