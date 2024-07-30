The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $286.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note released on Friday morning.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.27.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $279.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $214.13 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

