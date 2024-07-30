The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.58. 2,788,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,348. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

