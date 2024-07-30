The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hong Kong and China Gas stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 501,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This is a positive change from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.