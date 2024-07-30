The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 62,887 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.64. 4,601,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292,440. The company has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

