Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $610.03. 87,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $563.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $614.79. The company has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,784 shares of company stock worth $9,801,825. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

