Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0233 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $232.60 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,179.87 or 1.00050196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000977 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00071471 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02394169 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $7,096,790.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.