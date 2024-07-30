Touchstone Securitized Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:TSEC)

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TSEC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,295. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

About Touchstone Securitized Income ETF

The Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (TSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of securitized fixed income securities. The fund may tilt towards short-term, investment grade paper but the portfolio managers are not held to those requirements.

