Touchstone Securitized Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:TSEC)

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.
Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA TSEC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,295. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.
About Touchstone Securitized Income ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstone Securitized Income ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.