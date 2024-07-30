Traeger (COOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Traeger to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Traeger has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. On average, analysts expect Traeger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Traeger Stock Performance

NYSE:COOK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,456. Traeger has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Insider Transactions at Traeger

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,120,684.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

