TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Short Interest Update

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 884,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in TransDigm Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $28.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1,264.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,719. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,295.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,225.48. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

