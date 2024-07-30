Transocean (RIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Transocean Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RIG opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Transocean has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIG. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

