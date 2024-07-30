Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TPH stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.