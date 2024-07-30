Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
Trident Acquisitions Trading Down 2.5 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44.
Trident Acquisitions Company Profile
Trident Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the provision of investment services. It involves in entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was founded on March 17, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trident Acquisitions
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- About the Markup Calculator
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.