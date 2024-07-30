TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $929.3 million-$947.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.3 million. TriMas also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 263,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. TriMas has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TriMas

Insider Activity at TriMas

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,100 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $161,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,443.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,100 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $161,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,443.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $387,053. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.