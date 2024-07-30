Trimble (TRMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, analysts expect Trimble to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRMB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.41. The company had a trading volume of 372,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,388. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

